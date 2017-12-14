 »   »   » Vote Now! BEST OF 2017: Which Bollywood Director Owned The Year - Rajamouli, Advait, Saket Or Ravi?

2017 saw breathtaking movies in Bollywood such as Baahubali 2, Secret Superstar, Toilet Ek Prem Katha and many others that boasted of unique storylines. .

From top class visual graphics to action-thrillers and films that had social messages, the year saw it all. We have listed 9 directors who made it to the list of Best Directors In 2017.Ultimately, it's your decision as to who deserves to win the title of 'Best Director Of 2017.' So, vote now!



Advait Chandan – Secret Superstar Secret Superstar was one of a kind movie, which showcased the dream of young girl, who aspired to be a singer and Advait Chandan put it across to the audience in a well-planned manner where all emotions, dreams and struggles were interwoven really well.

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari - Bareilly Ki Barfi Bareilly Ki Barfi showed the aspirations of a typical middle class family whose mother wants to get her daughter married to a good man - the confusion and comedy that goes into it, was helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. She successfully managed to make the whole film connect well and every scene was showcased well to the audiences.

R.S Prasanna - Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Showcasing erectile dysfunction on the silver screen is not an easy task and R.S Prasanna has managed to deliver the whole scenario in a funny and witty manner in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. From wedding day, to first night and addressing the erectile dysfunction, the director has done a tremendous job.

Ravi Udyawar – Mom A thriller like Mom needs an experienced director and who better than Ravi Udyawar to deliver what is required. The whole screenplay was mixed really well with the storyline and all the scenes were interlinked without letting the suspense go.

S S Rajamouli – Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is a larger than life film helmed by SS Rajamouli and he's delivered a top class film in every angle. From the action-packed sequences to visual graphics and screenplay, his direction was for all to see.

Saket Chaudhary - Hindi Medium A subject like RTE quota can bore the audiencesbut thankfully, Saket Chaudhary made it look more interesting with his direction and the teacher-student bond was shown perfectly amidst the struggles of the students' parents.

Shashank Khaitan - Badrinath Ki Dulhania The fun-filled Badrinath Ki Dulhania helmed by Shashank Khaitan was a fun film and the director made it look much more colourful and filled with life.

Shree Narayan Singh - Toilet Ek Prem Katha For the first time, a director was brave enough to showcase the ills in Indian society and Shree Narayan Singh, apart from making a movie out of it, made it look funny and witty as well. Toilet Ek Prem Katha was surely one of a kind in Bollywood.

Suresh Triveni - Tumhari Sulu The concept of phone love is not easy to showcase on the silver screen and Suresh Triveni made the job look like a walk in the park. The whole movie was filled with funny scenarios which will make you burst out in laughter.



Vote Here For The Best Director Of 2017!