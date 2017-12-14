 »   »   » Vote Now! BEST OF 2017: Which Bollywood Supporting Actress Owned The Year – Tabu, Taapsee Or Sayani?

2017 was the year supporting actresses took the centre stage and shared screen space with Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor and many more, and became the highlight of the movie, despite playing the side kick.

On one side, Tabu made people laugh with her comedy in Golmaal Again, the other showed Taapsee Pannu playing all serious in the real war based movie The Ghazi Attack. The variety was all over the table and it was a good year for supporting actresses.

On that note, we have listed 6 supporting actresses, whose performance left an impact with the audience and made it to the list of Best Supporting Actress In 2017.

Ultimately, it's your decision as to who deserves to win the title of 'Best Supporting Actress Of 2017.' So, vote now!

Evelyn Sharma - Jab Harry Met Sejal Evelyn Sharma got the opportunity to speak her mother tongue German, in Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal and she looked quite comfortable in her role as her character resembled her natural lifestyle. Meher Vij - Secret Superstar Wanting her daughter's dream of becoming a singer come true, Meher Vij, who played the role of Zaira Wasim's mom in Secret Superstar, floored the audience with her intense emotional side in her support to make her daughter's wish of being a singer gain wings. Ramya Krishnan - Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Playing the role of Sivagami, Ramya Krishnan was fierce in both her good and bad sides in Baahubali 2 and showcased to the audiences that she's no ordinary woman. The independent warrior that she is, made the movie look much more intense and interesting. Sayani Gupta - Jagga Jasoos It's not easy for a grown up to play the role of a little girl, but Sayani Gupta made it look like a cakewalk. Despite being a 31-year-old woman, she played the role of a 14-year-old girl in Jagga Jasoos and her character and acting skills was the one to watch out for. Taapsee Pannu - The Ghazi Attack Playing the role of a Bangladeshi refugee named Ananya, Taapsee Pannu seemed indispensable in The Ghazi Attack as her tightly scripted role played an important part of the movie. The way she escapes from the unthinkable circumstances made her the most loved character. Tabu - Golmaal Again Tabu proves once again that she's here to stay in Bollywood and throw any role at her she'll deliver the best. Despite Golmaal Again having a big starcast, Tabu made her presence felt playing the role of Rukmini and added more laughter in this Rohit Shetty film.

Click Here To Vote For Best Supporting Actress Of 2017!