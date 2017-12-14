 »   »   » BEST OF 2017: Which Bollywood Actress Owned The Year - Anushka Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Or...?

2017 was the year of 'Women Shakti' and once again actresses like Anushka Shetty and Alia Bhatt have proven that they're here to stay.

If on one side, Anushka won people's hearts crossing the region barrier by showcasing her crackling chemistry with Prabhas in Baahubali, Alia showed the nation how we need more girls like her character 'Vaidehi' in Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

On that note, we have listed all the seven women, who made it to the list of 'top seven actresses of 2017' whose performance left us all proud. But ultimately, it's your decision as to who deserves the title of 'Best Actress Of 2017.'

Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt plays a perfect spunky & determined girl in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, a film that makes a strong case for a woman's right to choose career over marriage. Alia imbues Vaidehi with honesty and vulnerability and wins us over completely! Anushka Shetty Looking all stunning and fierce at the same time, Anushka Shetty didn't just win our hearts with her palpable chemistry with Prabhas but also packed a towering performance! Bhumi Pednekar We would be lying if we say that we can't imagine any other actress doing the role of Jaya more effortlessly than Bhumi Pednekar. She shone in each & every frame of the movie and also broke the stereotype by giving a hit with an incredible social message! Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut is a woman of substance and her work speaks for her! Her film Rangoon might have not done wonders at box office, but her acting chops left all the critics spellbound! Kriti Sanon 2017 has been one 'khatta-meetha' year for Kriti Sanon! While, she faced failure along with Sushant Singh Rajput with Raabta, the actress made audience fall in love with her character of 'Bohemian Bareilly' girl Bitti Mishra in Bareilly Ki Barfi. Vidya Balan Vidya Balan is completely in her element in Tumhari Sulu, infusing her character 'Sulu' with an abundance of infectious optimism without over-emphasizing it! Vidya Balan has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood with her 'hatke' choices of film hence, she deserves to be in the list of 'Best Actresses of 2017'. Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim is nothing but 'Chota packet bada dhamaka'. With her impeccable acting in Secret Superstar, Zaira left each and every Bollywood celebs impressed with her acting chops and gained a huge fan following post the release of Secret Superstar! Sridevi Talent doesn't see age! Even in her 50s, Sridevi's brilliant screen presence can put many actress to shame. Sridevi owned the film like a pro and we were simply bowled by her comeback.

