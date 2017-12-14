 »   »   » BEST OF 2017: Which Bollywood Film STOLE Away The Show? VOTE NOW

The year 2017 proved to be a mixed-bag! It also threw light on the changing trend that a film with a superstar could tank at the box office if the audience isn't convinced with the content. At the same time, we even had films which had their heart in the right place and scored big at the box office.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Of course, everyone wanted to know why 'Kattappa killed Baahubali'! But what made this sequel to the magnum opus truly memorable was that it ticked all the boxes when it came to emotions, action and for a change, humour too. And yes, not to forget Prabhas- Anushka Shetty's beautiful romance and the breath-taking visuals!

Badrinath Ki Dulhania Yet another most-anticipated sequel which lived up to its expectations! This Varun Dhawan- Alia Bhatt had its plot based on the social evils of dowry, patriarchy and male chauvinism. But at the same time, it didn't deviate from entertaining the viewers with its flavorsome romance and breezy one-liners.

Judwaa 2 This one has Varun Dhawan stepping into Salman Khan's iconic shoes for his role of identical twins- Raja and Prem. The comic caper was high on nostalgia value and managed to struck gold at the box office. True, nothing can beat Salman's charisma in Judwaa, but Varun's alluring presence was too hard to resist for people!

Raees 'Baniyaan ka dimaag, miyaan bhai ki daring'...that was Shahrukh Khan's Raees for you. The film took us back to the days when we had larger-than-life heroes mouthing 'seeti-maar' dialogues, a 'maa' who dearly loves her son and gives him some life-gyaan and an item song for the hero to enter the villain's den to fight his men. Further, Sunny Leone's seductive moves on 'Laila O Laila' made sure that people flocked to the theaters.

Kaabil Kaabil had Hrithik Roshan playing a raging visually-impaired man who is hell-bent on seeking revenge from his wife's wrong-doers. The actor's earnest performance received thumbs up from the audience.

Golmaal Again The tagline of Golmaal Again read, 'Iss Diwali Logic Nahin Sirf Magic'. Rohit Shetty & Co. stuck true to these words and made sure that the audience had a blast in the festive season. Unlike its predecessors, this one forayed into the territory of horror-comedy and its silly humour and fun-filled performances made the audience go 'Go Go Golmaal'!

Tiger Zinda Hai An anticipated sequel...Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reuniting on-screen after a gap of five years! What more could I ask more? This one has Salman battling a pack of wolves in the snow-capped Australia, unleashing his fury with his machine gun, serenading Kat with 'Dil Diyan Gallan' and mouth memorable dialogues.





Toilet: Ek Prem Katha This flick had Akshay Kumar fighting 'sabhyata' to hold a mirror to those who support open defecation in the name of rigid age-old traditions and so-called Indian culture. The satirical take on this issue struck a chord with the audience.

Hindi Medium This Irrfan Khan- Saba Qamar starrer was crucial in starting a conversation about how English isn't just a language but associated with a class in our country. The relevant plot coupled with Irrfan Khan's impressive act and crisp humour proved to be a sure-shot winner and passed with flying colors at the box office too.

Jolly LLB 2 A courtroom drama revolving around a mistaken identity of a J & K terrorist and Akshay Kumar stepping into Arshad Warsi's shoes in Jolly LLB 2. It was quite interesting to watch Akky play an underdog and turn the tables over his opponents towards the climax of the film. Despite its set of flaws, it did manage to work with the audience.





Newton Newton narrated a story minus any frills and told the tale of how vote-casting turns into an absurdity when one is alienated from the concept of democracy. This Rajkummar Rao starrer was miles away from escapist cinema but kept you entertained with his dark humour. No wonder, it was selected to be India's official entry for Oscars 2018!



