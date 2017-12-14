 »   »   » BEST OF 2017! Which Of These Promising Fresh Faces Charmed You The Most?

2017 brought with itself a whiff of fresh talent who managed to hold their own among the known faces in Bollywood. Their debut films may or may not have worked at the box office. But we would surely love to see them doing more films in the future.

Kanan Gill We all know him as the guy from the 'Pretentious Movie Reviews' who had us in splits with his hilarious takes on films. The YouTube sensation made a confident debut with Sonakshi Sinha starrer Noor.





Mahira Khan Mahira Khan isn't new to the audience who binge-watched Pakistani popular shows like 'Humsafar' and others. Fans went berserk when she finally landed her big break in Bollywood opposite 'King Khan' Shahrukh Khan. The superstar played the title role but Mahira made sure that people too take back home fond memories of her role.

Mustafa Abbas- Mustan churned out a stylish thriller when it came to Mustafa's launch pad. Sadly, the film sank without trance at the box office. But we believe, Mustafa definitely deserves a second chance to display his acting skills.





Nidhhi Agerwal This pretty face from Bangalore bagged her first film opposite Tiger Shroff. 'Munna Michael' was a turning point in her life. Like million of girls who would look at the impossibly beautiful people on screen, the glitter of Stardust shining brightly on them, with awe, it was a dream come true for Nidhhi. Unfortunately, the film failed to work its charm but Niddhi is a go-getter. We love that girl!

Parvathy After her impressive performances down the south, Parvathy forayed into Bollywood with Irrfan Khan's Qarib Qarib Singlle. The actress once again proved her acting mettle and added meat to the character of Jaya in this Tanuja Chandra rom-com

Saba Qamar As a nagging, OTT wife to Irrfan Khan's Raj Batra, this Pakistani import was quite a revelation in Bollywood. To top it, her chemistry with her hero was too charming! We would love to see you doing more Bollywood flicks, Saba!

Suraj Sharma You knew him as the guy from 'Life Of Pi' before Anushka Sharma's Phillauri happened! In this film, he essayed the role of a confused soul facing quarterly life crisis and boy, he did charm us all! This lad is surely going places!

Zhu Zhu Landing a debut opposite Salman Khan is every actress's dream. Lucky, Zhu Zhu! It was commendable of this Chinese actress to deliver her Hindi dialogues with almost perfecto minus any accent in her debut film 'Tubelight'.



