 »   »   » Who Is The Best Actor Of 2017 - Shahrukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar Or...?

2017 is almost over and this year, actors like Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar left Bollywood cash rich with their blockbuster films.

Superstars like Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan faced failure with Jab Harry Met Sejal and Tubelight respectively but their films Raees and Tiger Zinda Hai helped them to claim the top spots again this year. Check out the list of best actors of 2017 below.

Ajay Devgn While the critics gave Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again mixed review, it was a good word-of-mouth by audiences that helped the movie perform extremely well at the box office. Everyone loved Ajay's brilliant comic timings and his chemistry with the fellow actors. Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan-Varun Dhwan is the dark horse of his generation. The actor rocked the box office with two superhit movies in 2017-Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Judwaa 2. Akshay kumar He is one of the most reliable actors of Bollywood. Who knew that a film like Toilet Ek Prem Katha will easily cross 100 crores? Well, that's the magic of Khiladi Kumar. And who can forget his performance as a lawyer in Jolly LLB 2? Shahrukh Khan Shahrukh Khan had two releases this year Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal. Unfortunately, JHMS tanked at the box office but Raees gave him both - critical acclaim and box office numbers. Hrithik Roshan Hrithik Roshan was absolutely wonderful in this engrossing movie where he played the role of a blind man. Kaabil won appreciation from all quarters, all thanks to Hrithik's brilliant acting. Prabhas The mammoth success of the Baahubali franchise has made Prabhas a national hero. Those who have come late, Baahubali 2 became the first Indian movie to cross 1000 crores at the box office. Rajkummar Rao He is one of the finest actors of his generation. Despite unconventional looks, he has made it big in Bollywood. This year Rajkummar Rao won the hearts with his extra ordinary performances in movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Trapped and Newton. Irrfan Khan Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium turned out to be the first sleeper hit of 2017 at the box office. Those who saw the film said great things about Irrfan's superb performance. Salman Khan We all know that Salman Khan would top this list after the release of Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie has already created a lot of hype and Bhai's fans are desperately waiting to see him breaking some legs in this action thriller.

So don't wait anymore and vote for your favourite actor now by clicking here.