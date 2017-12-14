 »   »   » VOTE NOW! Who Is The Best Supporting Actor - Aamir Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arshad Warsi Or...?

A film is incomplete without the supporting actors. Sometimes their act is so powerful that they can overshadow the main lead of the film.

Bollywood is blessed with some great actors, who irrespective of their roles, big or small, leave a great impact on the audiences' mind. Here are the top supporting actors of the year 2017.

Aamir Khan Aamir Khan has attained the status of one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. He did an extended cameo in Secret Superstar and critics could not stop admiring his work in this emotional drama. Tusshar Kapoor There is no doubt about the fact that Golmaal franchise is incomplete without Tusshar Kapoor. In Golmaal Again too, he successfully managed to tickle the funny bone of the viewers. Arshad Warsi Arshad Warsi is the king, when it comes to comedy. The actor rules this space undoubtedly. He gave a rib-tickling performance in the horror-comedy Golmaal Again. Sohail Khan Salman Khan's 'bhaigiri' with Sohail Khan in Tubelight was the highlight of the film. The movie failed to do wonders at the box office but Sohail managed to win hearts with his touching performance. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Many critics believe that Nawazuddin Siddiqui stole the thunder from Shahrukh Khan with quite ease in the movie Raees. The actor, who played ACP in the film, kept the audiences engrossed with his powerhouse performance. Manoj Bajpayee Manoj's brilliant act in Naam Shabana once again proved that he is undeniably a powerhouse of talent.

