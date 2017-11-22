 »   »   » Bikini Battle! Who Looks The HOTTEST? Amy Jackson Or Nargis Fakhri

Bikini Battle! Who Looks The HOTTEST? Amy Jackson Or Nargis Fakhri

Amy Jackson and Nargis Fakhri are two heroines from abroad who entered Bollywood and became a sensation like never before. Both of them are drop-dead gorgeous and their pictures are way too hot. From posing in a bikini to flaunting their curves, they've done it all and made the audiences lose their mind!

It's hard to pinpoint who really is the hottest, so we'll leave it up to you to decide if Amy Jackson's bikini pictures are the hottest or Nargis Fakhri's. Honestly, we find both of them hot, but do leave your comments below.

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri hails from the United States and starred in several Bollywood films.

Rockstar

She debuted alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the film Rockstar in 2011.

Box Office

Rockstar fared really well at the box office and was a different kind of film.

Banjo

Nargis was last seen in Banjo alongside Riteish Deshmukh in 2016.

Flopped

Banjo ended up being a disaster at the box office.

DJ Nargis

She played the role of a DJ while Riteish played the role of a musician.

American Girl

She is currently in the USA and has no plans of making a comeback.

She'll Be Back

We're sure sooner or later she'll be signed for a new B-town film.

5 Weddings

She's also working on an English film titled '5 Weddings'.

Starcast

5 Weddings also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

Indian Wedding

Nargis is an American girl in 5 Weddings and comes to India to experience the 'big fat Indian wedding'.

Lucky Chance

She even ended up attending a wedding during the shoot as a hall was right next to the film set.

Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson is one hot actress who hails from the United Kingdom.

Hotter Than Hell

She's really hotter than hell and can make heads turn in an instant.

Just Chilling

She absolutely loves chilling by the pool and relaxing under the sun.

Household Name

She is a household name in both Bollywood and South Indian movies.

Superhit Films

She's a big star down South and has delivered many superhit films.

So Pretty

She's pretty, sassy and knows how to gain attention towards her.

Filled With Confidence

She can carry off a bikini, saree and Indian outfits with utmost ease.

Robo 2.0

She'll next be seen in Robo 2.0 alongside superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

Grand Release

The film is all set to hit the theatres on 2018.

Robo Vs Alien

It looks like she's either a robo or an alien in the upcoming film.

Superhit Film

Robo 2.0 will certainly break all the records at the box office.

Who's The Hottest?

So whom did you find the hottest? Amy Jackson or Nargis Fakhri! Leave your comments.

Read more about: amy jackson, Nargis Fakhri
Story first published: Wednesday, November 22, 2017, 16:39 [IST]
