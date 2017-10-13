 »   »   » 12 Superhot Pictures Of The Birthday Girl Pooja Hegde That'll Make Your Weekend!

12 Superhot Pictures Of The Birthday Girl Pooja Hegde That'll Make Your Weekend!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The lovely and gorgeous Pooja Hegde celebrates her 27th birthday today on October 13, 2017 and she has successfully caught the attention of a lot of people through her acting and modelling skills. She had a dream debut in Bollywood alongside Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro and has now received an offer to star in Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Race 3 as well.

The movie will go on floors soon and the film-makers are scouting for the side starcast. As soon as Salman Khan completes the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3 will immedialtely go on floors. Also, check out these 12 superhot pictures of the birthday girl Pooja Hegde below...

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde

The beautiful Pooja Hegde celebrates her 27th birthday today.

Birthday Message

Birthday Message

She posted a cute picture on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Midnight Birthday cake cutting in my PJ's....small joys of life."

Mohenjo Daro

Mohenjo Daro

She debuted in Bollywood alongside Hrithik Roshan in the movie Mohenjo Daro.

The Clash

The Clash

The film had a grand release in 2016 during Independence day and clashed with Akshay Kumar's Rustom.

No Success

No Success

Sadly, Mohenjo Daro did not run well at the box office and failed to recover its invested amount as well.

Royally Trolled

Royally Trolled

Mohenjo Daro ended up being the butt of all jokes on Twitter as people made fun of the movie's screenplay.

Race 3

Race 3

Pooja Hegde has now received an offer to star in Salman Khan's Race 3.

On Floors Soon

On Floors Soon

Race 3 will go on floors as soon as Salman Khan completes the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde looks so lovely in this picture! Doesn't she, folks?

South Indian Films

South Indian Films

Pooja Hegde has also starred in a few South Indian movies as well.

Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday

We wish Pooja Hegde a very happy birthday and many more years to come.

Starcast

Starcast

Race 3 stars Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.

Read more about: pooja hegde, hrithik roshan
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos