 »   »   » 12 Superhot Pictures Of The Birthday Girl Pooja Hegde That'll Make Your Weekend!

The lovely and gorgeous Pooja Hegde celebrates her 27th birthday today on October 13, 2017 and she has successfully caught the attention of a lot of people through her acting and modelling skills. She had a dream debut in Bollywood alongside Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro and has now received an offer to star in Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Race 3 as well.

The movie will go on floors soon and the film-makers are scouting for the side starcast. As soon as Salman Khan completes the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3 will immedialtely go on floors.