 »   »   » 12 Superhot Pictures Of The Birthday Girl Pooja Hegde That'll Make Your Weekend!

The lovely and gorgeous Pooja Hegde celebrates her 27th birthday today on October 13, 2017 and she has successfully caught the attention of a lot of people through her acting and modelling skills. She had a dream debut in Bollywood alongside Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro and has now received an offer to star in Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Race 3 as well.
The movie will go on floors soon and the film-makers are scouting for the side starcast. As soon as Salman Khan completes the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3 will immedialtely go on floors. Also, check out these 12 superhot pictures of the birthday girl Pooja Hegde below...
Birthday Message
She posted a cute picture on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Midnight Birthday cake cutting in my PJ's....small joys of life."
The Clash
The film had a grand release in 2016 during Independence day and clashed with Akshay Kumar's Rustom.
No Success
Sadly, Mohenjo Daro did not run well at the box office and failed to recover its invested amount as well.
Royally Trolled
Mohenjo Daro ended up being the butt of all jokes on Twitter as people made fun of the movie's screenplay.
On Floors Soon
Race 3 will go on floors as soon as Salman Khan completes the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai.