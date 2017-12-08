 »   »   » Black Or White Bikini! In which One Does Riya Sen Look The Hottest?

Black Or White Bikini! In which One Does Riya Sen Look The Hottest?

Posted By:
The lovely Riya Sen's latest Twitter picture sporting a black bikini has got us thinking as to which one looks really good on her. Her previous pictures were all about sporting a white bikini, chilling by the beach in Goa along with her friends and it's tough to come to a conclusion as to which one is truly hotter.

We'll leave it upto you guys to decide if Riya Sen looks much hotter in a black or white bikini, so check out the pictures below and leave your comments! Is it black or white?

Riya Sen

Riya Sen's latest Twitter picture sporting a black bikini is surely one of her hottest pics ever.

Black Vs White

While some argue she looks the hottest in a black bikini, the others say she looks the hottest in white!

Looks That Kill

She has the looks that kill! Doesn't she, folks? The way she poses is what makes the image really hot.

Modelling Days

Even way back to her modelling days in the 90s, she mostly chose a black bikini! It's not changed now too.

Black Beauty

So here's the end of Riya Sen's black bikini and below starts the white bikini pictures, folks!

White Bikini

Riya Sen looks so cool and fresh in her white bikini, doesn't she, peeps? Her smile can melt anyone's heart in an instant.

Happiness & Laughter

There's always a pinch of happiness and laughter in her pictures and it makes it all worthwhile!

Calm & Beautiful

Even when she's not looking towards the camera, her pictures are calm and looks like she's about to tell you a story!

Peek-A-Boo

When it comes to peek-a-boo pictures, Riya Sen wins hands down! There's absolutely no match.

Goan Holiday

Riya Sen had a wonderful holiday in Goa along with her friends and she sported a white bikini!

Leave Us Your Comments

Now that you saw both black and white, what do you think, folks? Does she look hotter in a black bikini or white? Leave us your comments!

