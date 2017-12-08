 »   »   » Black Or White Bikini! In which One Does Riya Sen Look The Hottest?

The lovely Riya Sen's latest Twitter picture sporting a black bikini has got us thinking as to which one looks really good on her. Her previous pictures were all about sporting a white bikini, chilling by the beach in Goa along with her friends and it's tough to come to a conclusion as to which one is truly hotter.
We'll leave it upto you guys to decide if Riya Sen looks much hotter in a black or white bikini, so check out the pictures below and leave your comments! Is it black or white?
Riya Sen
Riya Sen's latest Twitter picture sporting a black bikini is surely one of her hottest pics ever.
Black Vs White
While some argue she looks the hottest in a black bikini, the others say she looks the hottest in white!
Looks That Kill
She has the looks that kill! Doesn't she, folks? The way she poses is what makes the image really hot.
Modelling Days
Even way back to her modelling days in the 90s, she mostly chose a black bikini! It's not changed now too.
Black Beauty
So here's the end of Riya Sen's black bikini and below starts the white bikini pictures, folks!
White Bikini
Riya Sen looks so cool and fresh in her white bikini, doesn't she, peeps? Her smile can melt anyone's heart in an instant.
Happiness & Laughter
There's always a pinch of happiness and laughter in her pictures and it makes it all worthwhile!
Calm & Beautiful
Even when she's not looking towards the camera, her pictures are calm and looks like she's about to tell you a story!
Peek-A-Boo
When it comes to peek-a-boo pictures, Riya Sen wins hands down! There's absolutely no match.
Goan Holiday
Riya Sen had a wonderful holiday in Goa along with her friends and she sported a white bikini!