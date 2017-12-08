 »   »   » Black Or White Bikini! In which One Does Riya Sen Look The Hottest?

The lovely Riya Sen's latest Twitter picture sporting a black bikini has got us thinking as to which one looks really good on her. Her previous pictures were all about sporting a white bikini, chilling by the beach in Goa along with her friends and it's tough to come to a conclusion as to which one is truly hotter.

We'll leave it upto you guys to decide if Riya Sen looks much hotter in a black or white bikini, so check out the pictures below and leave your comments! Is it black or white?