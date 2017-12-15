 »   »   » DECODING 2017: Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor Or Parineeti Chopra- Who Is A Bigger Star?

After the three Khans of Bollywood, if there is any group of actresses who have managed to create a trio of their own then it has to be the next-gen lot- Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

The actresses kick started their respective innings in Bollywood with Student of the Year, Ishaqzaade and Aashiqui 2 a couple of years ago and are considered in the same league then on.

Time and again, the three actresses have often found themselves pitted against each other.

Be it Alia, Shraddha or Parineeti, they have proved their mettle with their talent speaking volumes in their films. Not just the films but the characters stayed stuck in people's memories with the portrayal of the actresses. As the actresses created their mark on Bollywood, all three of them chose their own paths with the varied range of filmography they offered.

As 2017 is just about to end, we take a look at their work from then till now and also how this year fared for them...

Alia Bhatt Give this girl any role and she is bound to impress you with her stellar performances. Sky is the limit for Alia! Past Years Here's how she fared in the last few years- Student of the Year - Rs. 63 cr

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania - Rs. 74 cr

Highway - Rs. 22 cr

2 States - Rs. 101 cr

Kapoor & Sons - Rs. 69 cr

Shandaar - Rs. 35 cr Total = Rs. 364 cr A Hit To Her Credit In 2017 One of the very few actresses from the industry (Less than 5%) who had a good year with Varun Dhawan starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film minted a lifetime collection of Rs. 116. 68 crores at the box office. What 2018 Has In Store For Her The actress will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi which has her playing a Kashmiri woman who marries a Pakistani official (played by Vicky Kaushal) and becomes a spy for India. Well, another interesting performance awaits us! Shraddha Kapoor Her debut film Luv Ka The End failed to work at the box office. But it was her second film, Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 which turned out to be a major game-changer in her career. Her Past Performances Aashiqui 2 - Rs. 78 cr

Ek Villain - Rs. 108 cr

Haider - Rs. 58 cr

Baaghi - Rs. 76 cr

ABCD 2 - Rs. 104 cr

Rock On 2 - Rs.10 cr Total = Rs. 434 Cr A Not-So Favorable Year For Shraddha Looking at the box office collections of all their films in the past, one can conclusively say that Shraddha Kapoor's appeal is massier compared to her other two contemporaries. But the actress is in majority of the industry (Almost 95%) that did not have a good 2017 with OK Jaanu, Haseena Parkar being flops and Half Girlfriend managing half success. Will She Regain Her Midas Touch In 2018? The actress will be sharing screen space in Prabhas' Saaho which is touted to be one of the most anticipated films next year. Will Shraddha be able to break the jinx at the box office with this flick? Let's wait and watch. Parineeti Chopra It's been a roller-coaster ride for Parineeti Chopra who has had some hits and misses in her career. The actress who debuted as one of the three female leads in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl proved her acting prowess with Ishaqzaade. A Recap Ishaqzaade - Rs. 46 cr

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl - Rs. 31 cr

Hasee Toh Phasee -Rs. 37 cr

Shudh Desi Romance - Rs. 46 cr

Kill Dil - Rs. 30 cr

Daawat-e-Ishq - Rs. 26 cr Total = Rs. 216 cr She Bounced Back In Action In 2017 After a nine month sabbatical, the actress unveiled her new svelte self in Meri Pyaari Bindu which unfortunately tanked at the box office. Her next release Golmaal Again is one of the top grossers of this year. But then, one cannot be entirely credited to Parineeti, as the film was Rohit Shetty's franchise film top-lined by the boys who have been part of earlier parts too. A Reunion In 2018 The actress will be reuniting with her 'Ishqzaade' co-star Arjun Kapoor for 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. Parineeti plays a 'fierce, ambitious girl from the corporate world' in this flick.

The year 2017 has been excruciatingly abysmal for the film industry as footfalls of audiences in theaters were seen dropping considerably. 2017 promised one of the most awaited films but the response to most of the content has been beyond disappointing.

Will 2018 have a different story to tell? Let's keep our fingers crossed. Till then stay tuned for all the latest happenings in Bollywood.