 »   »   » SENSATIONAL! Did Deepika Padukone Call Kareena Kapoor 'RIDICULOUS' For Crying Over Love Aaj Kal?

We all love Imtiaz Ali's films. There's something about this director's movies, which connects with youth quite well and it pulls crowd to the theatres like anything.

Recently, his 2009 flick, Love Aaj Kal turned 8 and we have brought to you an interesting piece of Deepika Padukone's interview, in which she openly took a dig at Kareena Kapoor Khan and her alleged fight with Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Love Aaj Kal.



It All Started When Imtiaz Rejected Kareena & Chose Deepika For Love Aaj Kal In an interview, when Imtiaz Ali was asked about if Kareena is upset with him, here's what he had said:

"The reason I did not cast Kareena in Love Aaj Kal because I am of the opinion that just for the sake of working with your favorite actress, you should not make a mistake and spoil the film, if you feel as the director that an actress does not suit a particular role."



Saif Also Wanted Kareena In Love Aaj Kal In an interview, Saif had reportedly admitted, "I think, she (Kareena) was quite keen to work with Imtiaz Ali again and I think he promised her his next movie."

"Her (Kareena) boyfriend being the producer of Imtiaz's next movie and being in the situation that she was, she was wondering and finding it hard to understand why we had cast Deepika, I think."



And Later, Deepika Opened Up About The Hue & Cry Over The Casting While talking to Filmfare, when Deepika was asked about all this, she had said, "I don't know about that. I never had this conversation with Saif, I never brought it up."

Deepika On Replacing Kareena: Imtiaz Was Always Keen To Work With Me "But I do know for a fact that Imtiaz was always keen on working with me for this particular film. And it happened. He asked me if I wanted to work with him. Of course, I wanted to work with him. He gave me a narration and I loved the script. And the dates worked out," had said Deepika.

Deepika On Saif's Statement That He 'Missed' Kareena On The Sets When Deepika was asked about the same, she had said, "I'm sure he did."

Deepika Took A Major Dig At Kareena In the same interview, when Deepika was asked, whether she missed her then-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor on the sets, she had said, "I miss him otherwise. But I don't miss him on the sets. Because I don't expect that every film I do has to be with my boyfriend. I think that's a bit ridiculous."

Did Deepika Call Kareena 'Ridiculous' As She Wanted To Work With Saif In Love Aaj Kal? She further added, "And I know as an actor I will have to work with different kinds of people. A director knows the kind of characters he wants in his film and the kind of actors who can play those characters."

"So it would be a bit ridiculous to expect that my real life boyfriend will be my co-star in every film of mine." (Don't you think that this statement of Deepika was nothing but a dig at Kareena?)



Deepika On His Alleged Fight With Saif On The Sets Of Love Aaj Kal "I read reports somewhere that Saif and I used to fight on the sets. That is absolute rubbish. I'm not saying that we were overtly friendly but we were warm with each other."

Later, Deepika Had Praised Saif As An Actor "We shared a very cordial working relationship. He's a nice guy to work with. With him what you see is what you get. I think he's one of the finest actors we have."

Deepika On Kareena Being Upset Over Losing Love Aaj Kal "I know exactly how she (Kareena) feels. Because now when Imtiaz moves on to make his next film, I'm presuming it will be with someone else, I'm going to feel the same way she did. Then I didn't understand why Bebo (Kareena Kapoor) felt that way, But now I do. I know it's my turn now. I'm already missing the film."



She had further added, "But I'm sure Imtiaz will do more films that Bebo can be part of. It's not as if this is his last film and he's retiring."