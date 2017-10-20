 »   »   » Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Turns 22: Ten Hilarious Memes On The Iconic Movie!

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Turns 22: Ten Hilarious Memes On The Iconic Movie!

Shahrukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released on October 19, 1995 and ended up being a blockbuster of the 90s and the romantic drama was so good, that it's the most loved film even now in 2017. People go gaga over it and thankfully, there was no social media back then as DDLJ would have been trolled for its iconic train scene.

Now that social media doesn't let any flaw go unchecked, trollers have made fun at the DDLJ train scene and it's really hilarious! Check out the memes below...

Train Scene

The iconic train scene is the most memorable one in DDLJ.

Aamir Khan

What if Aamir Khan starred in DDLJ? Oh damn!

Bullet Train

If DDLJ was made in 2017, Kajol had to chase a bullet train instead.

IRCTC Pain

In 2017, Kajol should have booked the train ticket from IRCTC instead. It's the real pain!

Ambrish Puri

Say what you want, but Ambrish Puri knew how to blow both hot and cold at the same time.

Million Dollar Question

Kajol could just board the other door instead! Why didn't she?

Time Flies

So soon 22 years passed after the release of DDLJ.

Top Troller

Now, this troller should get a 10/10 marks!

Most Loved Film

DDLJ is still the most loved movie even now in 2017.

Amazing Movie

No matter what, DDLJ is truly an amazing movie!

Story first published: Friday, October 20, 2017, 16:22 [IST]
