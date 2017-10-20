 »   »   » Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Turns 22: Ten Hilarious Memes On The Iconic Movie!

Shahrukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released on October 19, 1995 and ended up being a blockbuster of the 90s and the romantic drama was so good, that it's the most loved film even now in 2017. People go gaga over it and thankfully, there was no social media back then as DDLJ would have been trolled for its iconic train scene.

Now that social media doesn't let any flaw go unchecked, trollers have made fun at the DDLJ train scene and it's really hilarious! Check out the memes below...

