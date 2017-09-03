 »   »   » Emraan Hashmi: People Have Created A Perception About Me From The Kind Of Films Which I Used To Do!

'A Megastar Without Content Is Not Going To Get People In The Cinema Halls In The Long Run'

Q. Do you think content has taken over the concept of stardom given the fact that a few superstar films in the past have failed to do well at the Box Office?



A. I don't think it only depends on the content. Yes, content comes first, but there has to be a face value attached to it. Even the films that have not done well of late, if you put a new comer in it, the films would do 1/10th of the business they did with the stars. So, you can't undermine the fact that a star like Shah Rukh Khan does not get the people in.



Right now, it is legit that a megastar without content is not going to get people in the cinema halls in the long run. Nowadays, the audience has so many options to get entertained like Netflix, Amazon. With all these things coming up and with so many choices, they don't want to see anything mediocre. Mediocrity worked probably five years back, but not anymore.



Earlier, the audience didn't have so many choices, but now they can go to YouTube and watch a short film. There are so many things to do, so I think they are less tolerant to the material which isn't very evolved.



Q. But a few years back, the films used to sustain for at least three days, but that's not the case today...



A. The word of mouth spreads faster due to the social media. Earlier, it used to take time for the word of mouth to spread, but now due to social media, it is out at 12.30 pm. People who initially used to watch the night show of a film irrespective, now decide that based on the reviews on social media. So, content is to be blamed for everything.





