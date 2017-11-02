 »   »   » Lingerie Wars! Who Looks The HOTTEST? Esha Gupta Or Amy Jackson

Esha Gupta and Amy Jackson stole the thunder and were the talk of the town for their uber hot lingerie pics that left people gasping for breath! While Esha posted a series of topless and lingerie pictures on her Instagram handle, Amy Jackson went ahead and posed for Lipsy London Lingerie.

It's confusing to pinpoint as to who really was the hottest so we'll leave it up to you to look at the pictures and decide! Do leave your comments if you find Amy Jackson's lingerie pictures hot or Esha Gupta's pics hot. Honestly, we find both of them equally hot, folks!

Esha Gupta It was first Esha Gupta who stole the limelight with her superhot pictures. Too Hot She posted hot pics back to back and made people gasping for breath. Hotness Overloaded At one point, we assumed that there's no end to the hot lingerie pics of Esha Gupta. We Love Pomegranate To top it all, she posed holding a pomegranate covering her assets as well. We Love Papaya Apart from that, she teased her fans with a papaya too. Topless Esha She even went topless and made people weak in the knees. So Hot If this isn't hot, then we wonder what else is! She's A Sensation Oh God! Esha Gupta ended up being a sensation in 2017, that's for sure! Amy Jackson Now coming to Amy Jackson, she too stole the limelight with her lingerie shoot. Lipsy London She posed for the high-end lingerie brand Lipsy London. Social Media Social media was flooded with hot pictures of Amy Jackson in lingerie. Smoking Hot Amy Jackson looks smoking hot in this, right? Queen Of All Amy Jackson is the only actress who can look good in any avatar! India Launch? If Lipsy London comes to India, it'll end up being one of the top brands! All thanks to Amy Jackson's pictures. Who's The Hottest? So who do you think was the hottest, folks? Amy Jackson or Esha Gupta! Amy Vs Esha Do leave your comments as to whom you found the hottest! Amy or Esha? Lingerie Wars Lingerie wars will soon be a thing in Bollywood!

Also View: More Hot Pictures Of Amy Jackson!