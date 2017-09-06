 »   »   » Here's How Evelyn Sharma Would Look If She Was A Game Of Thrones Character!

It's sad that the 7th season of Game Of Thrones had only 7 episodes and everything was rushed in the end leaving a few viewers disappointed, while the others absolutely loved it. One among the disappointed ones is our very own Evelyn Sharma who is sad that the season is over so soon and we'll have to wait for another year or more to watch season 8.

Evelyn took to her Twitter handle and showcased her displeasure on the 7th season having fewer episodes and said, "Big let down #GoTS7 for not even completing 10 episodes! Just finish it already." Well, we all share your sadness here Evelyn! Trust us, we really do!