Here's How Evelyn Sharma Would Look If She Was A Game Of Thrones Character!

It's sad that the 7th season of Game Of Thrones had only 7 episodes and everything was rushed in the end leaving a few viewers disappointed, while the others absolutely loved it. One among the disappointed ones is our very own Evelyn Sharma who is sad that the season is over so soon and we'll have to wait for another year or more to watch season 8.

Evelyn took to her Twitter handle and showcased her displeasure on the 7th season having fewer episodes and said, "Big let down #GoTS7 for not even completing 10 episodes! Just finish it already." Well, we all share your sadness here Evelyn! Trust us, we really do!

Evelyn Stark

Evelyn Sharma is sad that Game Of Thrones season 7 had only 7 episodes.

Margaery Tyrell

She feels the final episodes of GOT season 7 were rushed and ended abruptly.

Daenerys Targaryen

We all have to wait for atleast a year or two to catch the final season of GOT.

Shae

While some loved season 7 for its extreme action and war, the others disliked it.

Ygritte

Now everyone is eagerly waiting for 2018 so that season 8 can begin!

Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn Sharma is a die hard fan of the HBO television series Game Of Thrones!

Evelyn Sharma
Story first published: Wednesday, September 6, 2017, 15:59 [IST]
