 »   »   » Ever Spotted Aaradhya Bachchan WITHOUT Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? You Gotta See Her Pics With Friends!

It's rare to spot Aaradhya Bachchan without Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, isn't it? But what if we tell you that we have got our hands on some extremely cute pictures of Aaradhya, in which she can be seen having a fun time with her pals.

Sporting a yellow coloured dress, Aaradhya is looking damn cute. She can see playing some game with her close buddies. Check it out yourself!

Aaradhya’s Rare Picture We bet you haven't seen this picture of Aaradhya Bachchan, playing with her friends. It’s Rare To Spot Aaradhya Without Aishwarya Isn't it a rare sight to see Aaradhya Bachchan without Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Cuteness Overload If these pictures of Aaradhya Bachchan don't make you say ‘Aww', we don't know what will! Aishwarya-Aaradhya’s Bonding Earlier, while speaking to a senior journalist, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had talked about her bonding with Aaradhya and had said, "Aaradhya and I have a soul connect." How Aishwarya’s Entire Day Revolves Around Her.. "My day begins and ends with her. From the moment I wake up my entire perspective on the day is centred on her." Awww, How Sweet! "Her constant presence in my life is not even something I consciously think about it. It's just there! And I wonder how I lived before she was born. Only a parent would understand how I feel." Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan's CANNES PHOTOSHOOT goes VIRAL | FilmiBeat How Aaradhya Changed Aishwarya’s World? "To me my world changed the day Aaradhya was born. Everything is the same around me. But she has changed the way I look at the world." Aaradhya Is Aishwarya’s Priority "The world that I now occupy with my daughter is my reality. Everything else is a secondary," had said Aiswharya Rai Bachchan. How Aishwarya Created An Atmosphere Of Normalcy Around Her? "It didn't just happen. One has to work on it, channelize all energies into keeping it all real and normal for Aaradhya. I am glad I took time off to work on looking after her." What’s Aishwarya’s Reward As A Mother? "When people meet Aaradhya they say she's such a normal child. That's my reward as a mother," had said Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan, opposite Anil Kapoor.