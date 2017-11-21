 »   »   » EXCLUSIVE! Danish Aslam: It's A Myth That Making Your First Film Is The Most Difficult

'It's Always Exciting To Cast People Against Type'

Q. How did the idea for your web-series 'Time-Out' germinate?

A. You try and write what you know, right? I'm married and we just had a kid a couple of years or so back. So this was the world that I think that was the most relevant & immediate for me. My wife claims that this is my way of dealing with issues that I have in a safe environment where she doesn't have to deal with them or beat me up in response. I deny this in public & stay wisely quiet in private.

Q. Why is it titled 'Time-Out'? Any specific reasons?

A. Not really. It seems self-explanatory, no? And it's better than YOLO, which was the working title.

Q. Tahir Raj Bhasin has always been synonymous with playing negative characters when it comes to films. Here, you have got him playing a regular guy who is dealing with every-day issues. Was it your conscious choice to cast him in a role that's quite an antithesis of his filmy avatar?

A. Honestly, it's always exciting to cast people against type. It gives them something to look forward to when they come to set and it gives me something to play with - and more enthusiastic actors! Having said that, in this case, it was simply a case of the person who can looked like he had the range to play this. He was the first person we approached for this role - and I know this is a cliche, but it's true because he was also the only character for whom we didn't consider any options.

4. How did Sarah Jane Dias come into the picture?

A. The only movie of Sarah's I'd seen was ‘Angry Indian Goddesses', which I quite liked her in. In the case of Radha's character, there were a couple of people who we considered for the the role and then tested. And it so happened that Sarah actually got to test with Tahir and once I saw them in the room together, it just clicked.