 »   »   » EXCLUSIVE! Tahir Raj Bhasin: Relationships Are Not Always About Finding That Perfect Someone

'We Are Living In The Age Of Tinder Where Relationships Are A Right Or Left Swipe'

Q. Time-Out explores the complexities of an urban couple. It's very easier to get in and out of relationships in todays' world especially in the times of Tinder. Also, the concept of marriage as this infallible institution is a crumbling edifice. What do you think could be the reason for this?

A. Broadly speaking on the philosophical point of view, our attention span these days is quite short. I used to be able to sit through a book years ago, But now, you are so used to reading listicles and short articles and everything in Twitter format. People's ability to adjust has reduced. We are living in the age of Tinder. Your relationships are a right or left swipe. Overall, people have evolved to a point where relationships are about being happy.

When I look at my parents or grandparents' generation, if we ain't happy, people would be so worried that, 'Oh my god, what would society say?' 'Log kya kahengey' was a very big deal. But today, I think parents, grandparents and even society to a large are a lot about what makes the children happy. It's a move definitely in the positive direction. No girl should be forced to get married to someone just because she is of a certain age. No girl or guys should be forced to save a relationship just because what would be relatives say!

Q. What was the best compliment that you received after the show's first look was out?

A. My friends and family said that they felt I was totally natural. I think that's the biggest compliment for an actor. One of the first shot has me kissing a girl and it wasn't vulgar or I wasn't questioned why was I doing it. Today, people don't make a big deal about such scenes and for an actor, that's great news.

Q. Any particular genre you are looking out for when it comes to films?

A. No. Instead I look for great stories and the story-tellers. At the moment, I am working on a film called Manto which has me playing a 40s-50s superstar named Shyam. He was great friends with Manto. It was really fascinating. In real life, Nawaz (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is already a star and I am trying to make my way. So, I look out for experiences like that.

Q. You had your own set of struggles and carved your own path. In recent times, the Harvey Weinstein controversy has shocked the entire Hollywood industry. Even in Bollywood, a lot of people spoke about the existence of casting couch. What's your take on this entire row?

A. For any person in any position of power to misuse; whether it's monetary or sexually, is an act of corruption. I see it as corruption in any form. Earlier in the days of TV/ radio, it (the controversy) perhaps would have not been so public. Today people in India know about what's happening in LA, almost instantly the verdict is online. People already have an opinion. Overall, the digital platform has made systems way more transparent- whether it's elections in India or US or the entertainment industry.

Q. Finally, what would be your last words to your fans who are eagerly waiting to watch you in more films?

A. I would say a true fan never puts anyone in a particular bracket. You should check out Time Out and hopefully, you will like it.