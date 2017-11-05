 »   »   » Vidya Balan: I Have Understood Over Time That Success Doesn't Mean Only A 100 Crore Film!

'With Tumhari Sulu, Finally I Was Given A Role Where I Could Smile & Laugh Like Myself'

Q. After playing such emotionally challenging characters in your last two films- Begum Jaan and Tumhari Sulu, Tumhari Sulu comes across as something fluffy. How was it playing such a character this time?



A. You know this is not fluffy at all. This is a happy film. This was refreshing for me to do. (pauses) Because like you said that I have been doing the emotionally heavy films, when this came to me, I just felt like...you know in my personal life I smile and laugh a lot all the time. So finally I was given a role where I could smile and laugh like myself. And I just felt it's a happy film. I don't know what if someone asks me what genre is this! One can say it is a slice of life film but for me, it is just a happy film. That's why people have been seeing the trailer and saying, ‘Main na muskuraa rahi thi dekhte waqt or I just kept smiling through out.'



But in that sense I am saying that it is not fluffy because fluffy makes it sound like there is no substance, there is substance to it. It is about a housewife. I don't like the term housewife, so we will call it homemaker, who lands herself a job as a late night RJ. And you know you will never imagine that there could actually be a housewife sitting behind the mic and saying ‘hello' and talking to you in a sexy, sensuous, sultry tone. So that for me was very interesting.



The fact that she almost has got two different personalities. It's so much fun. And for her, nothing is impossible. She is ready to try everything. That's the spirit she has. She is just one of those who will not say no to any experience. So, I just loved how she is a regular woman who is doing this very intimate show, invariably where you get male callers that to lonely male callers (laughs). But she brings her own brand of humor to it. She is so herself. She is such an unique piece (laughs). I loved it.





