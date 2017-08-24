 »   »   » 10 Eye Spectacular Pictures Of Amy Jackson That You Should Never Miss!

10 Eye Spectacular Pictures Of Amy Jackson That You Should Never Miss!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The gorgeous Amy Jackson is surely one of the hottest actress' in the country as of now and her fan following is huge both Bollywood and South India as well. She commands a worldwide following as well as her name is well known both in the UK and the USA in terms of fashion and modelling.

We have 10 eye spectacular pictures of the British bombshell Amy Jackson that you should never miss. Check it out below, folks!

Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson is one of the hottest actress around town! Isn't she, folks?

South Indian Queen

South Indian Queen

Amy Jackson has starred in several South Indian movies and most of them ended up being a superhit.

Ekk Deewana Tha

Ekk Deewana Tha

She debuted in Bollywood in the film Ekk Deewana Tha alongside Prateik Babbar in 2012.

Singh Is Bliing

Singh Is Bliing

She also starred alongside Akshay Kumar in the film Singh Is Bliing in 2015.

Robo 2.0

Robo 2.0

Amy Jackson will next be seen alongside superstar Rajinikanth in Robo 2.0.

Starcast

Starcast

Robo 2.0 also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Blockbuster

Blockbuster

Huge expectations are on Robo 2.0 and we're sure it'll end up being a blockbuster at the box office.

Leaked Pictures

Leaked Pictures

A few leaked pictures from the sets of Robo 2.0 were doing the rounds on social media.

Robotic Avatar

Robotic Avatar

The leaked images showed Amy Jackson in a robotic avatar driving a truck.

Grand Release

Grand Release

Robo 2.0 is all set for a grand release in January, 2018.

Amy Jackson
Read more about: amy jackson
Story first published: Friday, August 25, 2017, 0:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 25, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos