 »   »   » Farhan Akhtar: Box Office Failures Don't Affect Your Next Film!

'I Give My Suggestions To A Film Not Because I Am A Director'

Q. 'Qaidi Band' which released a few weeks ago had a similar theme to Lucknow Central. What's your take on it?



A. I have not seen that film, so I am not aware of the plot of that film. We have complete faith on the content of this film.



Q. How confident are you about the Lucknow Central?



A. I am confident that it is a good film. I am very happy and proud of the film that Ranjit has made as a first time director. When you watch the film, it doesn't even for a second feel as if it is a new director. I am happy about the way film has shaped up. I am happy about the way people have responded to the trailer



Q. Did you give any suggestions to the director while shooting for the film?



A. That's a part of acting. When I direct films, actors give me suggestions. Film-making is a collaboration and everyone gives their suggestions. That's a part of film making and I give suggestions not because I am a director myself, but because I am a part of the film



Q. What made you take up Lucknow Central?



A. I can't remember last time there was a film like this. It was exciting for me to play a guy from small town in Lucknow because my family has a connection with Uttar Pradesh. Although not with the jail, but with the city (laughs).



I felt very nice that I could go to a film which is set in Lucknow. Ranjit had done a lot of research about the social demographics, attitude, and all those stuff, which was very helpful. To get the local flavour, I had a diction coach. It was a lot of fun to be a part of this film. As far as jail is concerned, I didn't want to know about the lives in jail as I wanted to keep an element of discovery intact.





