 »   »   » FLASHBACK 2017: Not Just Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli, These B-town Stars Also Got MARRIED This Year

2017 has been one rocking years for many of our B-town celebs as they took their relationship to next levels and sent their fans in tinzy with their weddding announcement!

While, we're still reeling from Anushka Sharma-Virat Kolhi's wedding hangover, let us have a look at the list of celebs, who got hitched in 2017.

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Lovingly known as ‘Virushka', the couple tied the knot rather secretly in a hush-hush wedding ceremony at a beautiful 800-year old countryside resort in Tuscany called Borgo Finocchieto. The wedding was attended by close friends and family. Sagarika Ghatge & Zaheer Khan The Year 2017 was one high time for the Indian celebrities finding their soulmate. Many pairs from showbiz to sporting world tied the knot in high-profile weddings and Sagarika Ghatge & Zaheer Khan were among all! Amrita Puri & Imran Sethi The Aisha actress, Amrita Puri also tied the knot to the love of her life Imrun Sethi in a grand wedding ceremony which took place in Bangkok, Thailand. Neil Nitin Mukesh & Rukmini Sahay Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh got married to Rukmini Sahay on February 9 in Udaipur this year and as expected the wedding celebrations was nothing short of a royal affair. Mandana Karimi & Gaurav Gupta Among others, the Iraninan beauty Mandana Karimi also tied a knot this year, with her long term boyfriend Gaurav Gupta, who is an entrepreneur based out in Delhi. Hrishita Bhatt & Anand Tiwari Famous Bollywood actress and Ab Tak Chhappan, Jigyaasa, Page 3, Asoka fame Hrishita Bhatt walked down the aisle with a senior UN diplomat, Anand Tiwari on March 4, 2017. Vatsal Seth & Ishita Dutta Tarzan fame actor Vatsal Seth and Firangi fame actress Ishita Dutta gave a pleasant surprise when they tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony on November 28, 2017 at ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai.

We wish the newly-weds all the very best for their future endeavours and a lifetime of love.