 »   »   » FLASHBACK 2017: Not Just Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli, These B-town Stars Also Got MARRIED This Year

2017 has been one rocking years for many of our B-town celebs as they took their relationship to next levels and sent their fans in tinzy with their weddding announcement!
While, we're still reeling from Anushka Sharma-Virat Kolhi's wedding hangover, let us have a look at the list of celebs, who got hitched in 2017.
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
Lovingly known as ‘Virushka', the couple tied the knot rather secretly in a hush-hush wedding ceremony at a beautiful 800-year old countryside resort in Tuscany called Borgo Finocchieto. The wedding was attended by close friends and family.
Sagarika Ghatge & Zaheer Khan
The Year 2017 was one high time for the Indian celebrities finding their soulmate. Many pairs from showbiz to sporting world tied the knot in high-profile weddings and Sagarika Ghatge & Zaheer Khan were among all!
Amrita Puri & Imran Sethi
The Aisha actress, Amrita Puri also tied the knot to the love of her life Imrun Sethi in a grand wedding ceremony which took place in Bangkok, Thailand.
Neil Nitin Mukesh & Rukmini Sahay
Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh got married to Rukmini Sahay on February 9 in Udaipur this year and as expected the wedding celebrations was nothing short of a royal affair.
Mandana Karimi & Gaurav Gupta
Among others, the Iraninan beauty Mandana Karimi also tied a knot this year, with her long term boyfriend Gaurav Gupta, who is an entrepreneur based out in Delhi.
Hrishita Bhatt & Anand Tiwari
Famous Bollywood actress and Ab Tak Chhappan, Jigyaasa, Page 3, Asoka fame Hrishita Bhatt walked down the aisle with a senior UN diplomat, Anand Tiwari on March 4, 2017.
We wish the newly-weds all the very best for their future endeavours and a lifetime of love.