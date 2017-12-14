 »   »   » FLASHBACK 2017! Women Protagonists Who Broke Every Stereotype In Bollywood

Over the years, Bollywood has often been accused of using women merely as props in film. Of course, there has been exceptions!
But the question my friend, is how often do we get to see our heroines voicing their opinion or not merely breaking into seductive numbers in the middle of nowhere of a film. With changing times, it's refreshing to see that writers have start penning down stories about which is relatable and more importantly REAL!
2017 too had its share of such women protagonists in film who left a mark on the audience and made them say, 'oh, that could be us too'...
Vaidehi From 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'
There's a point in the film where Alia Bhatt's Vaidehi tells her friend, "Love important nahi hai tumhare liye, bahut important hai lekin izzat usse bhi jyaada important hai. Aur iss waqt naa woh hamari izzat karta hai aur naa hum usske." Here was a female character who chose to place self-respect above love.
Anaarkali From Anaarkali Of Aaraah
Swara Bhaskar's Anaarkali was a woman who was unabashed about her sexuality and made clear that she isn't no 'Sati savitri'. But does that give a man the right to touch her without her consent? Here was a protagonist who had the guts to see 'A NO MEANS NO'!
Shabana From Naam Shabana
The death of her lover didn't prevent Shabana from finding something worthwhile a goal and giving it her best.
Devki From Mom
'A mother's love for a child knows no law'! Mom had Sridevi's Devika weaving a deliciously wicked web for her daughter's wrong-doers! This one spoke volumes about a mother's undying love.
Rehana, Shireen, Leela and Buaji From Lipstick Under My Burkha
The film found itself in the middle of a controversy when a certain Mr Nihalani thought it was be wrong to hold mirror to a society where there is no place for a woman's closeted desires. But there you go, these women made sure that you fell in love with this bold shade of lipstick!
Jaya From Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
Bhumi Pednekar's Jaya was feisty enough to refuse to be a part of a ‘lota party' to complete her ablutions everyday at the crack of the dawn just because her in-laws' house lacked a toilet. In fact, she even helped her husband and his family to realize that 'Parda soch se hata kar sauch pe lagane ka time aa gaya hai'
Bitti From Bareilly Ki Barfi
Kriti Sanon's Bitti is a natural-born rebel who makes absolutely no concessions to the norms that society lays down for a middle class girl like her. You find her bouncing back the question when her potential husband questions about her virginity. In one of the scenes, you even see her sharing a smoke with her father. Bollywood indeed has come a long way!
Insia From Secret Superstar
Zaira Wasim's Insia didn't flinch when it came to breaking free from the shambles of patriarchy and raise questions against the rigid-orthodox thinking.