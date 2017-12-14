 »   »   » FLASHBACK 2017! Women Protagonists Who Broke Every Stereotype In Bollywood

Over the years, Bollywood has often been accused of using women merely as props in film. Of course, there has been exceptions!

But the question my friend, is how often do we get to see our heroines voicing their opinion or not merely breaking into seductive numbers in the middle of nowhere of a film. With changing times, it's refreshing to see that writers have start penning down stories about which is relatable and more importantly REAL!

2017 too had its share of such women protagonists in film who left a mark on the audience and made them say, 'oh, that could be us too'...