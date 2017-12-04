 »   »   » Flashback: I Am Not Afraid Of Death, I Am A Fatalist, I Take Life As It Comes: Shashi Kapoor

Shashi Kapoor, who wooed the top leading ladies of the '70s and '80s on the silver screen took his last breath at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai today (4th Dec). He was 79.

In a flashback interview (that Shashi Kapoor gave in the year 1996 to India Today) the actor talked about his happiest moments, life, death and much more....