 »   »   » Flashback: I Am Not Afraid Of Death, I Am A Fatalist, I Take Life As It Comes: Shashi Kapoor

Shashi Kapoor, who wooed the top leading ladies of the '70s and '80s on the silver screen took his last breath at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai today (4th Dec). He was 79.
In a flashback interview (that Shashi Kapoor gave in the year 1996 to India Today) the actor talked about his happiest moments, life, death and much more....
Shashi Kapoor's Most Striking Childhood Memories
My happiest moment was when my brother Raj Kapoor beat me up and then felt bad and took me to a Chinese restaurant for lunch. It happened twice-once when I gave a gaali (abuse) to my mother and the second time when I burst firecrackers on the staircase when he (Raj) was sleeping after shooting all night for Barsaat.
His Greatest Regret
My wife going away, a bit too soon, and not being able to enjoy being a grandparent (Jennifer Kendall died in 1984). When my grandchildren come into my room each morning, I look up to wherever she may be, and say, "See what joy they give me, if only you..."
When Asked, ''Are You Afraid Of Death''
Not really. I am a fatalist. All Kapoors are fatalistic. I take life as it comes.
Importance Of Money In His Life
Not beyond a point. To do the things I want to do, to make good films, run our theatre. I am not interested in money for money's sake. I have been very lucky. It comes my way.
What's More Important, Personal Or Professional Life?
My personal life, right from the beginning. When we were little kids it was my parents and friends. And after age 18, when I first met Jennifer, she was the most important thing in my life.
And now my children and grandchildren.Who is your role model?My Dad (Prithviraj Kapoor). Until now, I have not met anyone I like better than my Dad and my wife.