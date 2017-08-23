 »   »   » 6 Funny Pictures Of Katrina Kaif In Game Of Thrones Characters!

The lovely Katrina Kaif revealed, rather pleaded on Instagram for someone to help her find a role in the HBO series Game Of Thrones and even captioned the image as 'I love Jon Snow'. Her caption read as, "Can I be in #gameofthrones pleeeeeasseee... #ilovejonsnow #pleasetakemeintheshow moodyandbroodingismything."

So we decided to give Katrina Kaif a complete makeover of women characters in Game Of Thrones from Arya Stark to Cersie Lannister and Margaery Tyrell. Check out the Katrina Kaif's Game Of Thrones transformation below!

Sansa Stark

Well, if age wasn't the only thing in between, Katrina Kaif can be Sansa Stark too.

Ygritte

Since Katrina Kaif loves Jon Snow, why not be his lady-love Ygritte instead!

Margaery Tyrell

Would Katrina Kaif be happy being the wife of King Joffery and King Toman as Margaery Tyrelll?

Arya Stark

Who knows, a little more younger Katrina would end up being Arya Stark as well.

Khaleesi

Or maybe the Stormborn Daenerys Targaryen is her thing?

Cersie Lannister

Well, like the Queen that she is, we hope she can be Queen Cersie too.

Katrina Kaif
Story first published: Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 17:11 [IST]
