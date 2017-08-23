 »   »   » 6 Funny Pictures Of Katrina Kaif In Game Of Thrones Characters!

Subscribe to Filmibeat
The lovely Katrina Kaif revealed, rather pleaded on Instagram for someone to help her find a role in the HBO series Game Of Thrones and even captioned the image as 'I love Jon Snow'. Her caption read as, "Can I be in #gameofthrones pleeeeeasseee... #ilovejonsnow #pleasetakemeintheshow moodyandbroodingismything."
So we decided to give Katrina Kaif a complete makeover of women characters in Game Of Thrones from Arya Stark to Cersie Lannister and Margaery Tyrell. Check out the Katrina Kaif's Game Of Thrones transformation below!
Margaery Tyrell
Would Katrina Kaif be happy being the wife of King Joffery and King Toman as Margaery Tyrelll?
Story first published: Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 17:11 [IST]
