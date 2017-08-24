 »   »   » Funny! Check Out These Hilarious Game Of Thrones Bollywood Memes!

The 7th season of Game Of Thrones is coming to an end with the final episode airing on August 28, 2017 and we'll all have to wait for a whole year or two to watch the 8th season of the popular television series. Just like how 'the night is dark and full of terrors', even social media is dark and full of trolls.

Several memes are doing the rounds on social media making a combination of Bollywood and Game Of Thrones and they're hilarious as hell! Check out the memes below and we bet you can't stop chuckling at them.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

You know nothing Jon Snow is actually Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Rahul, Tum Nahi Samjhoge.

A Man Needs 3 Names

If Arya Stark wanted to kill 3 Bollywood stars at once!

No More Wine

Robert Baratheon's first scene would be chewing Pan Parag.

Hamari Beti Arya

Arya Stark after being trained at the akhada with Aamir Khan in Dangal.

Sanskaari Khaleesi

Khaleesi must first conquer her house and then think of conquering the world, if granted permission.

The Night's Watch

Here's the Night's Watch defending the Northern Wall.

