 »   »   » HE WAS MADLY IN LOVE! Salman Khan Wanted Aishwarya Rai To Reunite With Him In Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's electrifying romance in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' makes one skip a heart-beat even today. In fact, their reel chemistry even spilled into real life during that period.

The film turned out to be one of the huge blockbusters of 1999 and was based on Maitreyi Devi's Bengali novel 'Na Hanyate'. But folks, do you know that Salman wasn't pleased with the climax of Hum Dil Chuke Sanam and wanted a different ending?

It had Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) going to back to her husband Vanraj (Ajay Devgn) after she realises that she loves him and her feelings for Sameer (played by Salman) has changed.

Well, we recently came across one of his rare and old interviews where Salman had revealed how he didn't agree with the climax of this love triangle. Scroll down to read more...

Salman Didn't Agree With The Climax Of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam For This Reason The superstar was quoted as saying in the interview, "I did not agree with the ending in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Sanjay Leela Bhansali told me that he wanted a depressive high. But frankly, I feel that love is above all traditions. But if you are making a traditional film, then f*** love." What He Wanted "Nandini (Aishwarya) should have left her husband and gone with the guy she loved (Salman). Her husband (Ajay Devgn) was like god to her for what he did. If I had made Hum Dil Chuke Sanam, I would have let her go with the guy she loved." His Take On Love In the same interview, Salman had mentioned, "I don't think that there is a word called love. There is a word called need'. A girl will not reciprocate the love, till she feels the need for the guy. Even if he says that he wants to jump off the cliff, she will ask him to go ahead and do it." You Will Be Shocked By What He Said Next When Asked About Love In Devdas "That is not love. It is a film about a loser. The writer of the book himself realised that he had destroyed an entire generation." Did He Just Call SRK A Better Actor Than Him? When quizzed why he didn't do Devdas, Salman had said, "I was the last person to know that I am not doing Devdas. I did two films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. By the end of that, he had outgrown me. He needed a much better actor to play the role." His Thoughts On Aishwarya Bagging A Role In Devdas "I have not seen Devdas. But Sanjay felt that she was going through a lot of trouble and was suited for her character. Ditto with Shahrukh and Madhuri. I am the only one who does not have any problems. So I did not get that role."

