 »   »   » HEARTWARMING! Saif Ali Khan's Candid Confessions About Taimur Prove That He Is A Doting Dad

The day has finally arrived! Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby boy Taimur celebrates his first birthday today.
The cute kid is already a social media sensation and never fails to make us go 'aww' over his adorable poses. From accompanying his mommy to the shoots to his play-dates, the little munchkin is a scene-stealer!
We bring you six candid confessions made by his father Saif about our favourite star kid...
Whom Does Taimur Resemble More- Saif Or Kareena?
In one of his interviews, Saif jumped into the discussion and gave a hilarious reply, "Some days he looks like her, some days he looks like me. He looks like a Chinese version of her. Let's say Mongol."
Saif On Taimur's Favourite Food
The 'Chef' actor had revealed, "At the moment I think it's mashed pear (nashpati) and carrot. The first time he ate solid food after milk was quite an adventure. We gave him dal and mixed potato and he was like ‘hmmm, not bad'. It is fun to feed him."
The Cute Father- Son Bonding
Saif may have a busy working schedule but he makes sure that he spends some time with his son. "I have been leaving my house early and I have started waking him up at around 7. He finishes his feed - he has just started on solid foods - and we spend about 20 minutes together. I read to him or put on some music, or nursery rhymes," he had revealed in an interview.
How Taimur Begins His Day
"Taimur, incidentally begins his day by listening to aarti. It's his nanny's idea. And if I return by 8 pm and he is awake, we spend another 20 minutes together. He begins his day with bhajans and ends his day by listening to Chopin and Tchaikovsky. Other than that he just, burps and farts all day, just like me. (laughs)."
Will Taimur Become An Actor Like His Parents?
"There will be certain expectations out of him. Maybe all that will force him to become an actor. I hope that with the right guidance, maybe he will find his calling in another field," Saif had confessed.
He Is Worried About Taimur
These days, star kids face constant scrutiny by media. Speaking about it, Saif had said, "I'm worried about him in the sense that he has already become a star, and that people love him so much. There's going to be pressure on him. Bad luck he'll have to figure out himself."