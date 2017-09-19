 »   »   » Hot Girl In The City! Priyanka Chopra's Red Carpet Evolution Is A Treat To Watch

Hot Girl In The City! Priyanka Chopra's Red Carpet Evolution Is A Treat To Watch

Our very own Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is making the whole nation proud by going overseas to Hollywood and making a name for herself and in return, people around the globe are getting to know more about Indian movies, culture and are mesmerised by the beauty our country has to offer.

Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet at many Hollywood awards and has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the who's who of Hollywood. She's mingled with the biggest of stars and after making a name for herself in Bollywood, she is slowly yet steadily becoming a household name in Hollywood too. Check out her red carpet evolution below! She's really come a long way.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra made everyone proud after attending the Oscars 2016. She also hosted a segment of the prestigious awards too.

Oscars 2017

Oscars 2017

PeeCee was part of the Oscars once again in 2017 and we guess there's no stopping her here onwards.

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016

Priyanka Chopra has been invited to almost all of the Hollywood awards and she's rocked the red carpet on all of them.

Billboards Music Awards 2016

Billboards Music Awards 2016

Be it movie awards or music awards, Priyanka Chopra is present no matter where.

Met Gala 2017

Met Gala 2017

Priyanka Chopra turned heads at the Met Gala 2017 Awards.

Emmys 2016

Emmys 2016

Priyanka Chopra looks red hot at the red carpet for the Emmys 2016.

Emmys 2017

Emmys 2017

Twitterati poked fun at PeeCee for looking like a Snow Leopard at the Emmys 2017.

People's Choice Awards 2017

People's Choice Awards 2017

She looks so lovely and dashing at the People's Choice Awards 2017.

Multi-talented

Multi-talented

Say what you want, but PeeCee is here to stay in Bollywood and Hollywood both, folks!

Priyanka Chopra
