 »   »   » Hot Girl In The City! Priyanka Chopra's Red Carpet Evolution Is A Treat To Watch

Our very own Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is making the whole nation proud by going overseas to Hollywood and making a name for herself and in return, people around the globe are getting to know more about Indian movies, culture and are mesmerised by the beauty our country has to offer.
Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet at many Hollywood awards and has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the who's who of Hollywood. She's mingled with the biggest of stars and after making a name for herself in Bollywood, she is slowly yet steadily becoming a household name in Hollywood too. Check out her red carpet evolution below! She's really come a long way.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra made everyone proud after attending the Oscars 2016. She also hosted a segment of the prestigious awards too.
Oscars 2017
PeeCee was part of the Oscars once again in 2017 and we guess there's no stopping her here onwards.
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Priyanka Chopra has been invited to almost all of the Hollywood awards and she's rocked the red carpet on all of them.
Billboards Music Awards 2016
Be it movie awards or music awards, Priyanka Chopra is present no matter where.