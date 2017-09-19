 »   »   » Hot Girl In The City! Priyanka Chopra's Red Carpet Evolution Is A Treat To Watch

Our very own Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is making the whole nation proud by going overseas to Hollywood and making a name for herself and in return, people around the globe are getting to know more about Indian movies, culture and are mesmerised by the beauty our country has to offer.

Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet at many Hollywood awards and has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the who's who of Hollywood. She's mingled with the biggest of stars and after making a name for herself in Bollywood, she is slowly yet steadily becoming a household name in Hollywood too. Check out her red carpet evolution below! She's really come a long way.