FLASHBACK: How Salman Khan's Reckless Behaviour FORCED SRK To Replace Ash In Chalte Chalte!

Salman Created A Scene On The Sets Of Chalte Chalte Where Ash Was Shooting

Back then a unit member had revealed, "We had just finished the song sequences on the truck from Pune to Malshet and it was night time when, as we were heading towards our next location, Salman appeared and created the scene. He was uncontrollable for those four-and-half hours.That's when an upset Azizbhai called off the entire schedule. Though, choreographer Farah Khan did not want to. She said, ‘Why should we pack up and leave? Let's continue shooting.' Even Aishwarya was of the same opinion. But what the director said, prevailed, and they called off the shoot for that day.

Ash Called Up SRK & Asked For Forgiveness

The next day, Aishwarya called up SRK and asked for forgiveness for the unfortunate incident. Ditto Salman Khan. Haroon who was director Aziz Mirza's associate had said, "See, nobody likes disruptions on the sets. Yes, Salman did call up the next day and apologised. He's decent enough to do that. But right now things have stalled for another 8-10 days." Did Aishwarya call up SRK after the nasty incident? "Yes, talks happened back and forth. But no decision has been taken so far. Shah Rukh and Aziz Mirza are still figuring out what to do."

When SRK Was In Two Minds

Initially SRK thought that he would have a written contract with Ash wherein it would be written that if Salman Khan so much as even entered their sets, she would be out of the film! However Aziz Mirza warned him that they were dealing with an impulsive person like Salman and warned him of repercussions which left SRK in two minds.

Ash Left The Decision To SRK

Rumours suggested that Ash walked up to SRK and told him that she will leave the final decision to him and Aziz Mirza of whether she will continue being the film's leading lady or not. Finally with a heavy heart in the third week of September, SRK had to let go of Chalte Chalte's heroine Aishwarya Rai and seal the deal with Rani Mukherji.

When Ash Accused Salman Of Physical Abuse

Later, in a shocking interview with a leading daily in September 2002, Ash revealed explosive details about her break-up. She said, "Salman and I broke up last March, but he isn't able to come to terms with it. After we broke up, he would call me and talk rubbish. He also suspected me of having affairs with my co-stars. I was linked up with everyone, from Abhishek Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks. And I would go to work as if nothing had happened."

Was Salman Cheating On Her?

In that same interview, Ash even alleged that Salman was cheating on her. "He indirectly confessed to me one day," Ash revealed. Finally, she sealed the fate of their relationship with a press statement that read: "For my well-being and for the self-respect of my family, I will not work with Mr Salman Khan. The chapter of Salman Khan was a nightmare in my life. I am thankful that it is over now."