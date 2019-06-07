English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    FLASHBACK: How Salman Khan's Reckless Behaviour FORCED SRK To Replace Ash In Chalte Chalte!

    By Madhuri
    |

    Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's love story had all the elements of a typical Bollywood film- love, heartbreak, sadness, anger and finally regret! The duo began dating while they were shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However the love soon turned into an obssession. Ash felt that their relationship had reached a dead end and chose to give up on Salman in March 2002.

    BLAST FROM THE PAST: Sunny Deol: I'll Never Work With Yash Chopra Again; He Isn't A Man Of His Words

    But who knew back then there was going to be a volatile turn in her life. Read on to know how an infuriated Salman cost Ash SRK's Chalte Chalte.

    Salman Created A Scene On The Sets Of Chalte Chalte Where Ash Was Shooting

    Back then a unit member had revealed, "We had just finished the song sequences on the truck from Pune to Malshet and it was night time when, as we were heading towards our next location, Salman appeared and created the scene. He was uncontrollable for those four-and-half hours.That's when an upset Azizbhai called off the entire schedule. Though, choreographer Farah Khan did not want to. She said, ‘Why should we pack up and leave? Let's continue shooting.' Even Aishwarya was of the same opinion. But what the director said, prevailed, and they called off the shoot for that day.

    Ash Called Up SRK & Asked For Forgiveness

    The next day, Aishwarya called up SRK and asked for forgiveness for the unfortunate incident. Ditto Salman Khan. Haroon who was director Aziz Mirza's associate had said, "See, nobody likes disruptions on the sets. Yes, Salman did call up the next day and apologised. He's decent enough to do that. But right now things have stalled for another 8-10 days." Did Aishwarya call up SRK after the nasty incident? "Yes, talks happened back and forth. But no decision has been taken so far. Shah Rukh and Aziz Mirza are still figuring out what to do."

    When SRK Was In Two Minds

    Initially SRK thought that he would have a written contract with Ash wherein it would be written that if Salman Khan so much as even entered their sets, she would be out of the film! However Aziz Mirza warned him that they were dealing with an impulsive person like Salman and warned him of repercussions which left SRK in two minds.

    Ash Left The Decision To SRK

    Rumours suggested that Ash walked up to SRK and told him that she will leave the final decision to him and Aziz Mirza of whether she will continue being the film's leading lady or not. Finally with a heavy heart in the third week of September, SRK had to let go of Chalte Chalte's heroine Aishwarya Rai and seal the deal with Rani Mukherji.

    When Ash Accused Salman Of Physical Abuse

    Later, in a shocking interview with a leading daily in September 2002, Ash revealed explosive details about her break-up. She said, "Salman and I broke up last March, but he isn't able to come to terms with it. After we broke up, he would call me and talk rubbish. He also suspected me of having affairs with my co-stars. I was linked up with everyone, from Abhishek Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks. And I would go to work as if nothing had happened."

    Was Salman Cheating On Her?

    In that same interview, Ash even alleged that Salman was cheating on her. "He indirectly confessed to me one day," Ash revealed. Finally, she sealed the fate of their relationship with a press statement that read: "For my well-being and for the self-respect of my family, I will not work with Mr Salman Khan. The chapter of Salman Khan was a nightmare in my life. I am thankful that it is over now."

    Fast forward to present times, Aishwarya Rai is happily married to Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan whereas Salman is rumoured to be in a relationship with Romanian beauty Lulia Vantur. Also Salman and SRK are back to being good friends.

    Like they say, nothing lasts for long in Bolly-land!

    MUSICAL BYTES! Sonam Kapoor To Play A Tabla Player In Akshay Kumar's Padman

    More SALMAN KHAN News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue