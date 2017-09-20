 »   »   » Hot Pics! Julie 2 Actress Raai Laxmi Sets The Temperatures Soaring In Her Latest Pictures

Hot Pics! Julie 2 Actress Raai Laxmi Sets The Temperatures Soaring In Her Latest Pictures

Posted By:
Julie 2 starring Raai Laxmi is creating a hype of its own already and a lot of people are eager to watch this erotic-thriller which will be out soon. The trailer shows the sultry actress in a hot avatar sporting a bikini and chilling by the beach and the images can raise the temperatures to a whole new level.

Also, rumours were doing the rounds that Raai Laxmi was in a relationship with M.S Dhoni and during a latest interview, she asked the rumourmongers to stop spreading the rumours as Dhoni is a married man now and has a daughter. Julie 2 is all set to hit the theatres on October 6, 2017.

When asked about her previous relationship with M.S Dhoni, Raai Laxmi answered, "Who's he?"

"This needs to have a full stop. It was a long time ago, he is happily married now, he has kids," she said to SpotBoye.

"Certain things don't work out, and then you have to move on," revealed the actress.

"People had quickly taken it to a level that I was going to get married to him, and that was simply not true," she said.

"The hype got us into an awkward space and that is why I do not talk to the media much about this, but I am talking a bit now."

"I do not want to speak about him in detail because I respect him a lot," she summed it up.

Raai Laxmi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were reportedly dating in 2008 when she was the mascot of Chennai Super Kings.

When the spotlight fell over their relationship, they reportedly broke up.

Dhoni is now married to Sakshi and is proud father of a beautiful little girl.

Their dating story is close to a decade old now and people have already forgotten about it.

Raai Laxmi's Julie 2 is all set to hit the theatres on October 6, 2017.

The film is an erotic-thriller and has an audience of its own.

Most of the scenes in Julie 2 are shot at sunny beaches!

The posters, trailer and teaser of the film are way too hot!

This poster is something new and different! Isn't it?

Raai Laxmi has also starred in several South Indian movies as well.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 20, 2017, 15:35 [IST]
