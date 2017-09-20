 »   »   » Hot Pics! Julie 2 Actress Raai Laxmi Sets The Temperatures Soaring In Her Latest Pictures

Julie 2 starring Raai Laxmi is creating a hype of its own already and a lot of people are eager to watch this erotic-thriller which will be out soon. The trailer shows the sultry actress in a hot avatar sporting a bikini and chilling by the beach and the images can raise the temperatures to a whole new level.

Also, rumours were doing the rounds that Raai Laxmi was in a relationship with M.S Dhoni and during a latest interview, she asked the rumourmongers to stop spreading the rumours as Dhoni is a married man now and has a daughter. Julie 2 is all set to hit the theatres on October 6, 2017.

