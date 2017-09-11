 »   »   » Kangana Ranaut: 'Women Who Are Attacking Me For Protecting My Dignity Are Being A Bit Immature'

'Rangoon's Failure Was My Worst Fear Come True'

Q. You have achieved a lot and given many hit films. Do you still feel like an outsider in the industry?



A. It's not like that. I am a part of the film industry. I have brought in a lot of awards. I am called the leading face of Indian cinema and have done significant roles. I am a three-time National Award winner. Some of my films have shattered box office records and have garnered success and appreciation from different corners. So, how can I be an 'outsider'? I am somebody who is an integral part of the industry in this journey so far. Let's see what happens next.



Q. You had tasted success in the last few years. Were you disappointed when your last film Rangoon failed to do well?



A. I learnt a lot from Rangoon's failure. But, I was quite disturbed when it didn't do well as I had lot of expectations from that film. Later, I got a reality check that I have already achieved more than what I had aimed for when I had left my home. I had started expecting more from myself. But, then, I realized that I was wrong. I was expecting more than what I was doing.



Rangoon's failure taught me to relax a little to stop this viscous cycle. I think now, somewhere I feel free. I have built a beautiful house in Manali. Tomorrow, whether my films work or not, whatever I have now is an added bonus. I am always going to be remembered as one of the leading faces of Indian cinema. After this, nothing matters.



Rangoon's failure was my worst fear come true. But unexpectedly, I have become more fearless after that debacle. I have already faced my worst. (laughs).





