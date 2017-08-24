 »   »   » SCANDALOUS! Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bipasha Basu Is JEALOUS, Her Only Claim To Fame Is CATFIGHT With Me

Bollywood actresses and catfight go hand in hand. Today, we have brought to you a controversial story for the 'flashback friday' that puts a light on the much controversial fight of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu.

While, we all know that Kareena Kapoor had made a 'racist' remark against Bipasha during the shoot of Ajnabee, what you must be not knowing is what she said after all the hue & cry.

Scroll down and get an insight of this controversial chapter of Kareena Kapoor Khan's life, in which she accused Bipasha of being jealous and what not!

Here’s How Kareena Had Thrashed Bipasha In her Filmfare interview, when Kareena was asked about her catfight with Bipasha, she had said, "She (Bipasha) just doesn't seem to have any confidence in her own talent." ‘Bipasha’s Only Claim To Fame Is Catfight With Me’ "In a four-page interview, she spoke about me for three pages. Why not talk about your work? I think her only claim to fame is that she fought with me during Ajnabee over dress designer Vikram Phadnis." Kareena Defends Herself Throwing light on her racist comments, Kareena clearly denied that she has said anything like that to Bipasha and said, "She's given statements that I called hr uncharitable names. Now, that's a figment of her imagination." ‘Karisma Keeps Screaming At Me For Shooting My Mouth Off’ Bebo further added, "My mother has always taught us sisters to be honest. But my sister has learnt to be tactful, which I haven't. Lolo keeps screaming at me for shooting my mouth off." ‘I Don’t Look Out For Hostile Situations’ "But no two persons are the same. I'm very different from my sister. Even my mother has come to terms with our dissimilar temperaments. But I certainly don't look out for hostile situations." Kareena Calls Bipasha ‘Jealous’ "On the contrary, it's the others who get hostile. Maybe they feel jealous because success has come too easily to me, being a star-kid, a star-sister and all that." Kareena Takes A Jibe At Bipasha Like Never Before.. "Still, I haven't had it easy. Success may have come easily to me but to remain there is tough. It's far more stressful for me than anyone can imagine," concluded Kareena. Here’s What Bipasha Had Said About Her Catight With Kareena "I think this is a case of making a mountain out of a molehill. There were never any problems with me. She had some problems with the designer. I don't know why I was pulled in. It was quite childish," had said Bipasha, while interacting with Filmfare. Bipasha On Her Equation With Kareena "I myself didn't face any problems myself. I don't understand it. I don't say anything but my 'quotes' are everywhere. I had a very professional relationship with Kareena." Bipasha Admits She & Bebo Weren’t On Talking Terms "All I said was that we didn't interact off screen, and then I see different quotes turning and twisting what I had said." When Bipasha Refused To Work With Kareena Again.. When asked if she will ever work with Kareena again, she had said, "No, I will not work with Kareena again. Because you either get along with people or you don't. I believe that if you get along with people off screen, you gel with them on screen." Here’s Why Bipasha Refused To Collaborate With Bebo.. "I didn't have any interaction with her, so I don't know. I don't think I would like to do a film with Kareena again. Because at the end of the day I want to have fun."

Cut to present, we believe that both of the divas have moved on in their life and happy in their own personal space. If on one side, Kareena has become one proud mother, Bipasha is enjoying her married life with Karan Singh Grover.