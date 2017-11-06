 »   »   » When Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor PURPOSELY IGNORED Each Others' EXES Salman Khan & Deepika Padukone

Today, Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani turns 8, and many of you must be aware that Ranbir Kapoor fell in love with Katrina during the shoot of this film.

On that note, we have brought to you an interesting promotional moment of the film, where both Ranbir & Katrina purposely ignored each others' exes, Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone. Wanna know how? Read along!

Here's What Happened.. It all happened when they were playing rapid fire game with a leading channel and both were asked with which actor/actress they look the best on-screen! Their Answers Were Surprising.. Much to our surprise, neither of them took each others' exes names i.e., Salman Khan or Deepika Padukone. While, Ranbir said Katrina would look best with Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, Katrina said, Ranbir would look best with Vidya Balan! When Katrina Was Asked About Her Affair With Ranbir In an other interview to a leading daily, when Katrina was asked about her affair with Ranbir, she had said,"I've lost count of the times we've been, not been, on off, off on in a relationship. As I said earlier I'm not going to speak about my personal life." Here's How She Dodged The Question "It's a pointless conversation. The day one gets engaged to whomever one wants to, it will get clear. So what's the problem? Let people be. Let them sort out what they need to." But, Katrina Did Praise Ranbir "He's a fantastic actor. He's got an incredible approach to his work. He's got talent and the courage to walk the unbeaten path."



"Both the films we did (Raajneeti and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani) were fun. Most importantly, they were loved by the audience. He's a lovely person, good fun and a good friend." When Katrina Was Caught Holding Hands With Ranbir & Was Quizzed About The Same Speaking about it, Katrina had said, "It's the first time I'm hearing that going to cinema with a group of friends means anything. Dissecting each and every story that comes out is a futile exercise. Beyond a point, I don't think it makes sense to talk about one's personal life." Cut To Present.. Fast forward to present, the duo has parted ways and now both of them is busy with their work commitments! Here's What They're Gearing Up For.. While, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for her next release, Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in the biopic of Sanjay Dutt!

Wanna read a 'flashback feature' of any another celeb? Let us know in the comments section below!

