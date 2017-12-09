 »   »   » INTERVIEW! Pulkit Samrat: I Don't Take My Failures Ahead

'I Felt Like Jumping Off From The 48th Floor...'

Q. Fukrey was quite well appreciated by the audience, and now it's a franchise. How excited are you about its sequel- Fukrey Returns?



A. It feels great! We are excited about this film not just as actors but also as audiences, because this is one of our favourite films. So it was very exciting to know that finally it's happening and this is what the story going to be. In fact, the moment when I got to know that the narration of Fukrey Returns is happening, I was at the 48th floor, and I was so excited that I felt like jumping from that floor.



Q. When Fukrey released, people didn't expected it to be a super-hit movie. It started slowly at the box-office, and then it showed some big numbers. So what was the reaction after that? Any feedback or anecdote you would like to share?



A. The reaction after that was something we were hoping for, where the slow-start was something which we were not hoping for. So the reaction was more to the slow-start. But then from Monday or Tuesday level, it went to just another level. And we were happy with that finally!





