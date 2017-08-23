 »   »   » Their FIRST DATE! Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How & When He FELL IN LOVE With Deepika Padukone!

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were one of the hottest couples of Bollywood but for reasons best known to them, the two-drifted apart and parted ways, and are now just friends.

Today, we bring to you a flashback interview (By People magazine) of Ranbir and Deepika, where they revealed everything about their first date and how they fell in love.

Their First Meeting Deepika Padukone: ''This goes back to when we were shooting for our respective debut films [Om Shanti Om and Saawariya] and we had just heard about each other.'' ''We had common makeup artists -- Bharat and Dorris. Dorris is really fond of us, and she told me that he [Ranbir] is a really sweet guy and we should meet up.'' We Went For Lunch ''Dorris had once called him when she was with me. She said: "Why don't you guys talk?" That's when we first spoke and exchanged numbers. A few days later, almost around the same time [July 2007], he asked me out for lunch. He came and picked me up and we went to Celini at Grand Hyatt [Mumbai] for lunch.'' We Spent The Day Together Ranbir Kapoor: We just happened to spend the day together. It Didn't End There Deepika: It was meant to be only lunch; but lunch became coffee; coffee became cheesecake; and cheesecake became movie. Ranbir: Mr Bean's Holiday is the movie we watched at PVR Cinemas in Juhu. We Started Seeing Each Other On This Date... Deepika: That didn't end there. It became a long drive and then he dropped me home. We started seeing each other on February 23, [2008]. It has been a year since we have known each other. I Remember What Deepika Was Wearing That Day Ranbir: I clearly remember she was wearing a white ganji and white linen pants. She had her hair tied up in a bun. I Can't Forget Ranbir's Ugly Shoes Deepika: I don't remember really. He was wearing layered clothes: a T-shirt and a half sleeve shirt on top of it. Oh, how can I forget the ugly shoes that he had worn? What are those shoes called? Ranbir: Hmmm... Timberland. Now He Has Changed Deepika: Now he has changed, he wears these really cool shoes. But at that point the couple of times we met he wore this pair of ugly shoes. I remember complaining about the shoes to him then. Ranbir's Frame Is So Small Ranbir: I only wear them now when she is out of town. But they are a favourite pair of shoes. Deepika: The boots don't suit him as his frame is so small and the boots are so huge. I Pursued Deepika... Ranbir: I pursued her. I'm quite orthodox that way. I feel a man should always pursue a woman.'' He Came All The Way To Karjat To Pick Me Up.. "He came all the way to Karjat to pick me up. I was shooting a song with Akshay Kumar for Chandni Chowk to China then, and he was free for a couple of days. He drove all the way to Karjat to pick me up and we spent the evening together." When Deepika Blamed Ranbir "Yeah, that's where (during the shooting of Bachna Ae Haseeno) you made me put on weight. He would order burger for himself and also get one for me." The Best Thing About Deepika! "The best part is that there is no negativity in her. When I'm with her, I am surrounded by goodness. It makes me good in some way."

