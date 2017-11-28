 »   »   » ON THEIR AFFAIR! Akshay Kumar Would RUN AWAY From Rekha; He TOLERATED Her Because..: Raveena Tandon

Akshay Kumar was FAKING AFFAIR with Rekha; Raveena Revealed | FilmiBeat

There was a time when more than his work, Akshay Kumar was famous for his rumoured affairs. Khiladi Kumar dated many actresses before marrying Twinkle Khanna.

When Akshay Kumar was shooting for Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, rumours of his affair with Rekha made many headlines. But when his then girlfriend Raveena Tandon was asked about it, she gave a very shocking reply.

Raveena Told A Magazine... I don't want to say too much on the subject. I don't think Akshay ever had anything to do with Rekha. Akshay Would Run Away From Rekha As a matter of fact, he would run away from her. Akshay tolerated Rekha because of the film. She Wanted To Get Lunch For Akshay At one point she wanted to get lunch dabbas for him from home. That's when I put my foot down. Rekha Should Know Where To Draw The Line I felt it was taking things a bit too far. She's a wonderful person, but she should learn where to draw the line," Raveena was quoted saying. I Will Get My Claws Into Her If this actress knows that we are together yet gets too close to Akshay, I will get my claws into her. Akshay Knows... But Akshay knows how to handle the situation I guess. In The Same Interview, Raveena Indirectly Blamed Karisma Of Being Manipulative Today I'm careful about how I look, select my roles with care... Yes I don't have the killer instinct to get to the top by hook or by crook. I can't be manipulative or harm somebody else for personal gain. I Won't Name The Heroine But She Was Insecure Yeah, I have seen actors manipulate and reach where they are today. I won't name the heroine, but because she was insecure she had me removed from four films. I Am Not Playing Games Like Her As a matter of fact, I was to do one of the films with her. She was closer to the producer and the hero apparently. So these things do happen, but I'm not into playing these sort of games. When Asked Why She Didn't Expose Her? Because I'm not made that way. If someone is brash and impulsive, and so desperate, what can one do? I believe in nature's justice. What comes around goes around. I'm also here, she's also here, time will tell as to who did what and who did not. Ultimately The Mask Will Fall I know good always wins, life has shown me that. You do lose faith when you're down and out but then reality strikes and you see what's happening to the other person... Ultimately, the mask does fall, and the person gets exposed. On Her Fight With Ajay I don't have a problem with Ajay because he is not so important in my life. I don't even think about it. Ajay Devgn Is Unhappy I'm too content with my life. Probably he is unhappy to yet talk about me this way. I Have Not Abused Ajay Devgn & Karisma Kapoor Karishma and I are not the best of friends. Ditto with Ajay. We've patched up and we're not at war. Till date I haven't abused them. Because their lives don't affect me in the least. Professionally I'm ready to work with Ajay or Karishma. Where work is concerned I don't bother about these stupid ego problems. I Am Not Insecure It doesn't make any difference to me. I can work with anybody. I'm not insecure, I have confidence in myself.

Also Read: UNEXPECTED & STRANGE! Ranbir Kapoor Took This Step After His Pictures With Mahira Khan Got Leaked?