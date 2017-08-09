 »   »   » View 10 Red Hot Pictures Of The Hate Story Actress Paoli Dam!

View 10 Red Hot Pictures Of The Hate Story Actress Paoli Dam!

Posted By:
The Bengali beauty Paoli Dam debuted in Bollywood with the film Hate Story in 2012 and the movie ended up being a hit at the box office, and she cemented the franchise for years to come. The erotic thriller was one of a kind and stood the test of time with its sequels, while several other franchises bit the dust.

Since then, Paoli Dam has starred in a few Bollywood movies but none of them have been a success. However, her Bengali film career is doing great and she's getting prettier with age. Do check out 10 superhot pictures of the beautiful Paoli Dam below!

Paoli Dam

Paoli Dam

Paoli Dam's Bollywood debut Hate Story was a success and the film was released in 2012.

Ankur Arora Murder Case

Ankur Arora Murder Case

Riding on the success of Hate Story, she starred in Ankur Arora Murder Case in 2013 and the film went without a trace.

Gang Of Ghosts

Gang Of Ghosts

In 2014, she was seen in an item number in the movie Gang Of Ghosts, which was also a flop.

Hate Story

Hate Story

Paoli Dam will always be remembered as the Hate Story girl in Bollywood.

Bengali Films

Bengali Films

Her Bengali film career is doing really well and she is one of the top actresses in the industry.

Agnipariksha

Agnipariksha

She debuted in the film industry in 2006 in the Bengali film Agnipariksha.

TV Actress

TV Actress

She began her career in the Bengali television soaps in 2003 and went on to become an actress.

Fate's Choice

Fate's Choice

Paoli revealed that it was never her dream to become an actress, but fate had it otherwise.

Paoli Dam Quoted

Paoli Dam Quoted

She said "I learnt classical dance and was into theatre from an early age. But I never aspired to be an actor."

Pilot

Pilot

She revealed that she dreamt of being a pilot all throughout her childhood and when in college, she wanted to become a chemical researcher.

Singer

Singer

Paoli Dam is also a good singer and is well trained in singing right from her childhood.

Comeback

Comeback

We hope to see her make a comeback in Bollywood again!

Evergreen

Evergreen

Paoli Dam is 36 years old. Just unbelievable, right?

Paoli Dam
Story first published: Wednesday, August 9, 2017, 17:55 [IST]
