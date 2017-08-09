 »   »   » View 10 Red Hot Pictures Of The Hate Story Actress Paoli Dam!

The Bengali beauty Paoli Dam debuted in Bollywood with the film Hate Story in 2012 and the movie ended up being a hit at the box office, and she cemented the franchise for years to come. The erotic thriller was one of a kind and stood the test of time with its sequels, while several other franchises bit the dust.
Since then, Paoli Dam has starred in a few Bollywood movies but none of them have been a success. However, her Bengali film career is doing great and she's getting prettier with age. Do check out 10 superhot pictures of the beautiful Paoli Dam below!
Ankur Arora Murder Case
Riding on the success of Hate Story, she starred in Ankur Arora Murder Case in 2013 and the film went without a trace.
Gang Of Ghosts
In 2014, she was seen in an item number in the movie Gang Of Ghosts, which was also a flop.
Bengali Films
Her Bengali film career is doing really well and she is one of the top actresses in the industry.
TV Actress
She began her career in the Bengali television soaps in 2003 and went on to become an actress.
Fate's Choice
Paoli revealed that it was never her dream to become an actress, but fate had it otherwise.
Paoli Dam Quoted
She said "I learnt classical dance and was into theatre from an early age. But I never aspired to be an actor."
Pilot
She revealed that she dreamt of being a pilot all throughout her childhood and when in college, she wanted to become a chemical researcher.