 »   »   » Remembering Shashi Kapoor! Sharmila Tagore, Zeenat Aman & Others Share Their Fond Memories Of Him

Shashi Kapoor- the man with dreamy eyes and a smile that could melt even the stone-hearted! His passing away is a huge loss for the film industry as he leaves us with a void that's hard to fail.

Some of his leading ladies like Asha Parekh, Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore share fond memories of the legendary star and describe him as a versatile actor with a huge heart...