 »   »   » Richa Chadha: Being Perceived As A Strong Woman Comes With A Lot Of Baggage For An Actress!

'I Am Very Non- Violent In Real Life'

Q. How does it feel to be back as Bholi Punjaban?



A. It's always fun to play a woman like her. She's fearless and doesn't care a damn about the person whom she is dealing with.



Q. So, do you feel that of all the characters you have portrayed on screen until now, Bholi Punjaban is the most badass one?



A. I think she's more famous and definitely the badass one. I have done different kind of roles but she is the one who is a 'leader' by her personality.



Q. How much do you relate to her in real life?



A. I am not Bholi Punjaban like real life. She's very mean yaar. I am vegan, I don't wear leather, fur or silk. I am very non-violent in real life. I follow Gandhiji and preach ahimsa.



Q. Fukrey when it released turned out to be a sleeper hit and people were quite surprised to see this 'badass' avatar of yours. What was your reaction?



A. At that time, we were all newcomers and no one had any expectations from us. So, when it became a hit, people woke up to a different side of all the actors. After its theatrical release, the film also received a good response on TV, D2H and was even re-released in Delhi on public demand. Fukrey run for five weeks in theaters which has become such a rare sight in today's times. I am very proud of that film and this one too. We didn't expect that kind of reaction with Fukrey. But once we got it, we became even more confident. In such situations, it's the script which is the real king. All characters become part of your household and people start liking them.





