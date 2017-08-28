 »   »   » EMBARRASSED About His Marriage? When Saif Ali Khan LIED To Ex Rosa About His FIRST WIFE Amrita Singh

We all know that Saif Ali Khan was in a relationship with foreign import Rosa Catalano. The two were all set to move into their new house but unfortunately things between the duo did not work out and they broke up.

Saif Ali Khan's ex flame had opened her heart about her much talked about break-up with the actor. As reported by Zee News, in an interview with showtime magazine, Rosa had revealed some shocking stuff about the relationship that went sour.

When They Met Rosa had revealed it was a chance meeting that began it all. She met Saif during a show in Kenya and then love followed.'' Saif Didn't Tell Her About His Marriage To Amrita ''Rosa had revealed that Saif hadn't told her that he was a married man when the two had met initially and that she got to know of these things with time.'' She Came To Know About His Divorce After Coming To India ''It was when she came to India, she realised that he was living somewhere else and was divorced and fathered two children.'' She Was Very Close To Sara & Ibrahim ''She had also mentioned that it was the kids that played a significant role in making her adjust so well in India and though it was heartbreaking to leave them, she still loves them madly.'' On Her Break-up With Saif "I asked myself what, why and how things happened. But a person grows and realises things even though they are shocking. Plus, you don't know what other people are thinking or doing. Just one person can't do that because the effort has to be from both the sides.'' It Takes Two To Make Things Work ''It takes two people to actually make something work. Otherwise it's like being on the same boat where one person wants to go right and the other person wants to go left." Saif Didn't Support Her Financially ''Saif is not supporting me financially. The one reason why I kept staying in India was because I used to work as and when projects used to come so that I was able to pay my bills and pay my rent.'' No One Paid My Bills In India ''And no one ever, I repeat, no one ever has paid my bills in India." Was Kareena The Reason Behind Their Split? ''Not that I know of, but I don't think that was the reason.'' Truth Is... ''We parted ways much before that."

